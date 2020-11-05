Sidney Village Board agrees to continue allowing chickens as pets

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA)–People in Sidney don’t have to get rid of chickens after the Village Board changed course on a previous decision.

About one hundred people signed a petition for the board to reconsider its decision to prohibit raising fowls in town the passed in early October.

Dozens of people in Sidney own chickens. The board decided to initially prohibit them after several noise complaints. Owners would’ve had to get rid of their chickens by the end of the year.

One neighbor said she’s glad the board changed its mind, because they consider their chickens to be pets, like cats and dogs.

Owners arguing in favor also said the chickens are a source of fresh eggs and fertilizer.

Now the board needs to find common ground with owners, and neighbors who complain, to work on regulations that everyone can agree on.

They pick back up on this discussion in their next meeting in December. In the meeting they’re expected to talk about things such as pen size and the number of chickens you can have.