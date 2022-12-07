SIDNEY, Ill., (WCIA) — 81 years ago, Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Many are remembering that moment, including one veteran in Central Illinois.

William McLane is a U.S. Navy veteran. He said history is his passion and he collects war artifacts. He has 10,000 pieces. Now, he’s displaying three dozen of those at the American Legion in Sidney, specifically some from the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

“I have an officer’s sword. It was issued to an officer in Arizona in 1917. I actually have pieces of the USS Arizona,” McLane said. “The sword’s probably the most valuable or most expensive piece. I actually got it off eBay.”

He said the Pearl Harbor display was Wednesday only but plans to set it up again next year.

McLane said he always has uniforms and other historic pieces on the other side of the legion.