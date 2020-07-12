Sidewalk sales encouraging shopping small

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Small businesses have been hit the hardest during the pandemic and to help, Champaign Center Partnerships is encouraging people to go local on Saturdays.

‘Let’s C-U Shop Small’ has over a dozen businesses partnering with them. The City of Champaign is also letting them open up sidewalk booths so people do not have to go into stores if they do not want. Earlier this week the city waived fees for stores opting to do this. Organizers think doing it this way make the event the most successful for the small businesses.

Xander hazel

“I think the sidewalk sale is a great way to do that because it’s outside, the weather’s nice, you can stay and have a bite to eat at some of your favorite restaurants,” says CCP Executive Director Xander Hazel. “It just gives you something to do and still feel safe doing it.”

‘Let’s C-U Shop Small’ will continue for every other weekend through the summer. The last day will be August 22.