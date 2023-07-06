CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A sidewalk on the University of Illinois campus will be closing next week as crews remove and replace it.

U of I Facilities and Services announced the sidewalk, curb, and gutter on the West side of Oak Street, in front of DRES, will be closed beginning Monday, July 10. The work will begin north of the main entrance of DRES, extend north roughly 300 feet and end south of the approach for parking at Abbott Powerplant.

This is so crews can remove and replace the sidewalk, curb, and gutter in the area. Work is scheduled to be completed on Friday, July 28.