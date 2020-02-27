Shots fired possibly gang-related

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating a shots fired call. Deputies responded to the 3600-block of South Park Street, Springfield, Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found two .45 caliber shell casings in the roadway. Neighbors reported a car fired 4 – 5 shots toward an open field then drove away.

While officers were interviewing witnesses, a car came from the field. A 23-year old man and 26-year old woman in the car told deputies they had been shot at but didn’t know by whom and could not provide a description of the vehicle.

They reported having been at a barber shop at Laurel and MacArthur earlier when they noticed a vehicle following them before shots were fired in their direction. They fled the scene and ended up in the field to avoid the suspects. The car’s back window was struck by a bullet.

The male victim said the shooting was gang-related and asked deputies to follow him home because he feared the suspects would return. No other information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US