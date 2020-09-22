Shots fired into Urbana home narrowly miss 8-year-old’s head

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a duplex was shot at early Thursday morning. The shooting happened on Clifton Drive by Brownfield Road. Some of those shots hit very close to where a child was sleeping. Luckily no one was hit, but some neighbors say this is part of a disturbing pattern.

“Obviously the people were intending the harm the subjects inside that residence,” explained Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Curt Apperson. With 33 bullets found outside the Urbana duplex, it’s nothing short of a miracle they didn’t succeed.

“Once they arrived, they saw defects in a vehicle, defects in a house that are consistent with gunshots,” Apperson explained. He said the duplex was hit at least 10 times and so was a car parked outside.

“What it appears to be is that the vehicle outside the house was shot and then the projectile continued and went into the house,” explained Apperson. “One of the bullets, or at least one of the bullets, went through an area right above the head of where an 8-year-old was sleeping.”

Neighbor Michael Schamer happened to be awake when the shots were fired. “I didn’t know whether it was firecrackers or gunshots but they went off, and I actually just kind of hit the floor because it surprised me,” he said. “It is concerning. It’s not great to hear gunshots near your home,” said Schamer.

Apperson said last week’s shooting marks the fourth shots fired call to that address since February.

“It’s a good area, a lot of good people live there, and unfortunately this residence is being targeted for whatever reason,” said Apperson.

Police say the people living in the apartment didn’t see who fired the shots, so there’s no way to know if it was someone the residents know. They believe someone in the community has the information they need to find who did it. They are asking people to come forward with that information.

This is not the first time shots were fired or heard in that neighborhood this year. On February 15, more than half a dozen shell casings were found there. Later, on February 22, there was a report of five rapid shots, although nothing was found. On April 8, there was also a report of shots fired.