Shotgun stealing suspects sought

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are looking for tips in a recent commercial burglary. It happened about 9:45 pm, Sunday, April 28, at J. Gooch Shooting Sports, in the 100-block of West Lenox. Two suspects entered the business and stole a Mossberg shotgun. The suspects appear to be males and one is wearing gloves.







Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US