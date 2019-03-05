Shorter standardized tests for students

MGN

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- 3rd through 8th graders in the state will be given shorter standardized tests starting this month. It's called the Illinois Assessment of Readiness.

Students will take it instead of the PARCC exam. The new test is about one-third shorter.

The results will be returned more quickly after the IAR; something for which PARCC was criticized.

There will be other changes rolled out starting next year through 2022.

