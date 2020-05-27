Shooting victim fighting for life

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say the victim of a shooting Tuesday sustained multiple, life-threatening injuries. It happened about 8 pm, in the 3200-block of Ridgewood Drive.

The victim is a 31-year old man who was found in a yard outside a private residence. Police rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com