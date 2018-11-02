Shooting suspects still sought; 1 named Champaign County Sheriff's Office Jaliqwon Robertson [ + - ] Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are still investigating two shootings from Tuesday.

They're looking for Jaliqwon Robertson who's a suspect in the first shooting. It happened near Wesley Park, Tuesday afternoon, and sent one person to the hospital. The victim is okay. Robertson faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The second shooting happened near North Elm and West Vine Tuesday night. 38-year old Dondre Moore was killed. Police haven't said if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 - TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com