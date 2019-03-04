Shooting suspect surrenders to police

Champaign Police Department Khalid Purnell

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A shooting suspect turned himself into police.

18-year old Khalid Purnell is wanted in connection to a February shooting near Beardsley and James streets.

Purnell faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

16-year old Anthony Parks is also charged as an adult in connection to that shooting.