Local News

Shooting suspect surrenders to police

By:

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 04:05 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 04:05 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A shooting suspect turned himself into police.

18-year old Khalid Purnell is wanted in connection to a February shooting near Beardsley and James streets.

Purnell faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

16-year old Anthony Parks is also charged as an adult in connection to that shooting.

