Shooting suspect surrenders to police
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A shooting suspect turned himself into police.
18-year old Khalid Purnell is wanted in connection to a February shooting near Beardsley and James streets.
Purnell faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.
16-year old Anthony Parks is also charged as an adult in connection to that shooting.
More Stories
-
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Members of the House's top child welfare…
-
URBANA, Ill, (WCIA) -- The sheriff's office says an inmate from the…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Champaign County Street Crimes Task…