Shooting suspect sought

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have identified a suspect for a shooting last month. Authorities say Milton Davis, of Champaign, is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Investigators say he shot a 25-year old woman Saturday, January 25, about 10:45 pm, in the 100-block of Kenwood Road. Davis is male, black, 25-years old, 5’10”, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com