Shooting suspect in custody without incident

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities arrested the suspect of a year-old shooting without incident Friday morning. 32-year old Demaris Miner, of Urbana, was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service with help from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, in the 1500-block of East Washington Street, about 10:30 am.

Authorities say Miner critically wounded a 20-year old man by shooting him after an argument. It happened in the 2000-block of North Market Street, January 21, 2019. The victim survived, but the result of injuries he sustained is not known. The investigation is ongoing.

