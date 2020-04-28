Shooting suspect awaits extradition

COVID-19
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man has been arrested on charges connected to the shooting of another man two weeks ago.

23-year old Derrell Boston faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His bond is $500,000.

Monday, Boston was arrested in Dolton, Ill., by members of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He’s currently being held in a Cook County jail awaiting extradition back to Vermilion County.

About 10:40 pm, Tuesday, April 14, police responded to the 900-block of Wakely Drive. A 27-year old man sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He told police a silver vehicle drove past and someone started shooting at him. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

