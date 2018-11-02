Shooting suspect arrested; second suspect still sought Champaign County Sheriff's Office Jaliqwon Robertson [ + - ] Video

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man wanted for a shooting earlier this week has been taken into police custody.

20-year old Jaliqwon Robertson was arrested about 7:25 pm, Thursday, in the 1000-block of West Maple Street, after a Crime Stoppers tip led to his location.

He's due in court for arraignment at 1:30 pm, Friday on charges of aggravated battery for shooting a man in a car near Wesley Park and North 3rd Street about 1:15 pm, Tuesday.

The victim is expected to be okay. Robertson is being held on a $500,000 bond. Police continue investigating.

The suspect in a second shooting Thursday, has yet to be identified. It happened about 8:45 pm, Tuesday, near the corner of West Vine and Elm streets.

38-year old Dondre Moore was seriously wounded and later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information concerning either incident is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 - TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com