Shooting suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested one man on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm. 23-year old Raheem Mullins is being held on $500,000 bond. Authorities say he’s responsible for shooting a 34-year old man in the leg about 11:20 pm, Friday, July 19, in the area of Buchanan and Commercial streets.

The victim told police he was in an argument with another man when a black SUV pulled up, a man got out and took part in the argument before shooting the victim and leaving the scene. Mullins is accused of being the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

