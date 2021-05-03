Shooting sends minor to the hospital; police seeking shots fired suspects

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Rantoul are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

A press release from the Rantoul Police Department says officers found the shooting victim in the 800 block of Golf Course Road. That’s within a block of the Willow Pond Golf Course.

When police got to the scene, they say they found a minor who had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Detectives say they found evidence of a shooting at Autumn Fields Lane and Pheasant Ridge Drive.

RPD said on Monday that the victim is still being treated at the hospital.

Police were later called out again to that area around 4 p.m. Sunday after gunfire was heard near Autumn Fields Lane and Pheasant Ridge Drive.

Dispatchers were told two suspects were seen running away. Investigators say they were wearing dark-colored hoodies with their hoods up.

Officers say a duplex house on Autumn Fields Lane was hit by gunfire. Police say no one was home at the time.

There’s no word yet on whether both incidents are connected to each other.

Rantoul Police are continuing to investigate. They ask anyone with additional information on either of these crimes to contact them at 217-892-2103.

They add people with security cameras in that area should get in touch, as that footage may assist their investigation.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app, available on the iTunes and Google Play app stores.