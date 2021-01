OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that claimed the lives of two people.

Investigators say it happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the Village of Oakwood. They add a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were both killed.

Police say they have taken three minors and one adult into custody.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately available Monday morning.