Shooting leaves man in ‘critical condition’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man was left hospitalized with a serious head injury after a Saturday night shooting.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department said officers responded around 10:18 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunfire in the 1600 block of Valley Road.

Arriving at the scene, they found a man in an apartment building with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said, and as of Sunday morning he was listed in ‘critical condition.’

The man was heading down a hallway in the apartment complex when two suspects began firing at him from a stairwell doorway. Police said those suspects were described as wearing a mask and an orange sweatshirt.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made. CPD continues their investigation into the shooting.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.