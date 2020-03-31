Shooting lands teen in hospital; teen in custody

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager. They responded to the 2000-block of Fletcher about 11:10 pm, Monday.

They found a 16-year old male who was shot one time in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

After arriving on scene, police came into contact with another 16-year old male who was an acquaintance of the victim and had been in the area at the time. During a pat down of the subject, officers say they found a loaded handgun in the teen’s waistband. He’s been taken to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center where he’s being held pending further court proceedings.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

