Shooting investigation is Crime of the Week

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for tips to solve an aggravated battery. It happened about 4:45 pm, Thursday, in the 2500-block of West John Street, in Champaign.

A 17-year old male sustained a serious gunshot wound. It’s believed a silver Pontiac Grand Am was seen leaving the scene and may be involved. The teen’s current condition is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com