Shoe drive nearing end

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The shoe fundraiser ‘From Your Heart to Their Soles’ by the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education is coming to a close at the end of September.

They say they are doing well with hundreds of donations so far but they are still just a little behind where they were last year. Many of the donations have been made with cash for the office to buy shoes so they do not have the exact number. Office of Education Homeless Coordinator Tricia Keith says the need is there in the community.

“Some have the soles just flopping, some have them rubber banded or duct taped,” says Keith. “That makes an impact on their school day.”

This is the second annual shoe drive by the office. Last year, they had over 400 pairs of shoes donated. Kieth says the actual community support has been just as strong.

“We’ve had people dropping off brand new shoes, we’ve had people dropping off financial donations, we’ve had companies step up who are doing it within their own businesses,” says Keith. “So we’re so excited to have the support of this.”

The drive began on September 1, but will close their bins October 1. However, the office says they will still take shoe and clothing donations all year.

Keith has gotten calls from in-need families about the shoes already. She stressed any student that is facing struggles is welcome to get a pair of donated shoes.

The donation bins can be found at Oakwood Grade School, Potomac Grade School, Hoopeston Middle School, and the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education.