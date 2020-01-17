Shoe drive collecting kicks

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An area organization is holding a shoe drive to raise funds for operational expenses while also creating new programs. Laura Lee Fellowship House has a fundraising goal of $50,000 for 2020.

The community center earns money based on the total weight of shoes collected. Money raised will pay for new programs like teen council, teen entrepreneurs club, life skills trainings and family movie nights.

Volunteers can help with sorting and bagging the donated footwear on Saturdays, 10 am – 2 pm, at Laura Lee Fellowship House.

All donated shoes will be redistributed through Funds2Orgs which works with micro-entrepreneurs to help create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunities and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of shoes collected are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

Shoe Drive January 20 – March 20

Drop-Off Locations

Laura Lee Fellowship House

212 East Williams Street

Wright’s Heating & Air

525 South Gilbert Street

County Market-Village Mall

2917 North Vermilion Street

Planet Fitness

2917 North Vermilion Street