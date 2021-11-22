SHIELD Illinois offering expanded testing hours ahead of Thanksgiving

ILLINOIS (WCIA) – SHIELD Illinois is offering free COVID-19 tests on Tuesday during expanded testing site hours at 10 locations statewide. Three of those testing sites are in Central Illinois.

The Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign, Richland Community College in Decatur and Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. People who take a test during this time will receive the results by Wednesday evening.

SHIELD Illinois’ test is saliva-based and nonintrusive.

The goal of the expanded hours is to prevent a post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 by having more people get tested and know the results before they gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving.

“Our test is especially adept at catching asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, often before they reach the contagious phase,” said Beth Heller, senior director of external relations for SHIELD Illinois. “And with our quick turnaround, residents can feel confident in knowing their COVID-19 status by Wednesday evening before the big day.”