SHIELD COVID-19 testing site to be opened at new locations in central Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare and University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign (UIUC) are working together to expand SHIELD CU testing.

Officials said SHIELD CU COVID-19 testing will be available to community members at Danville Area Community College (DACC) starting Friday. The testing site is located at Dr. Alice Marie Jacobs Hall and it is open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community members can also get tested at the Campus Recreation Center East in Urbana on Mondays (1-4 p.m.), Wednesdays (8:30-11:30a.m.), Thursdays (8:30 a.m.-4p.m.) and Sundays (10 a.m.-3p.m.). In addition, SHIELD CU testing is available at Parkland College in Champaign on Mondays (8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.), Tuesdays (8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.), Wednesdays (1 p.m.-4 p.m.) and Saturdays (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.).

According to officials, SHIELD CU is a community outreach program that offers COVID-19 testing and digital and clinical support to help Champaign and Vermilion County residents safely navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. It combines a non-invasive saliva-based test invented at UIUC with comprehensive clinical support. SHIELD CU participants have access to the Safer Community app, which helps them find testing centers, learn the latest news about COVID-19 and receive test results confidentially. Participants who are tested positive for COVID-19 can gain automatic access to appropriate OSF HealthCare COVID-19 solutions.