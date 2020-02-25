Sheriffs say policy change is setting felons free

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release calling on the governor and lawmakers to reconsider a policy it says is releasing felons into area communities.

The release states the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association considers the recent policy change by the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) to be responsible for setting convicted felons free despite requests by federal immigration authorities to house them in designated facilities until an individual’s immigration case can be reviewed and adjudicated.

The statement maintains, in 2019, 223 felons were transferred to the Jerome Combs Detention Center, in Kankakee after serving time in an IDOC facility. It states, of those 223, 204 had been convicted of committing the following crimes:

36 convictions of sexual offenses against minors including victims as young as 5

11 convictions of murder, attempted murder or intent to kill or injure

19 convictions of predatory criminal sexual assault

33 convictions of a criminal offense involving a weapon

50 convictions for drug offenses involving a substance other than cannabis

55 convictions for felony-level traffic offenses including aggravated DUI, having a fourth DUI or DUI resulting in death

The press release further maintains, starting last month, January 2020, IDOC stopped notifying federal authorities about imminent releases and instead allowed former prisoners “to be released immediately from the correctional facility into Illinois communities where they had been serving their sentence (sic).”