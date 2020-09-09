Sheriff’s office warning people about ‘spoofed’ scam calls

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you get a phone call supposedly coming from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office — police ask that you think twice before giving out your financial information.

The sheriff’s office says it’s aware of several people, both from and outside of Clark County, getting spoofed phone calls from some of their office phone numbers.

Those phone calls are not coming from their office, however, the caller ID may show otherwise.

The sheriff’s office says that if you do have an active warrant in their county, you should get it taken care of in-person.

Police in Clark County say that’s the only sure way of not falling victim to a scam, and will prevent a real knock on your door.

“For those of you who do not have a warrant, you have nothing to worry about.”