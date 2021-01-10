Sheriff’s office: Shooting suspect in custody

VIRGINIA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cass County Sheriff’s office says a person suspected in a shooting investigation has been arrested.

A Facebook post says deputies responded Sunday to a reported shooting at a Virginia, Ill. home. They were joined by state troopers and officers with Beardstown police and Virginia, Ill. police.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene of the shooting and was later located by state Conservation Police in rural Morgan County.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Detectives say they are still investigating the shooting.

No further information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.