CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- One neighborhood in Champaign is getting almost $70,000 to make their area safer. It's all part of what's called the SLEEP program. That's a partnership with the city to add safety features including more lighting, video doorbells and new window locks.

It's coming from a grant, and it's a competitive one. Thousands of other communities wanted it. It can cost up to $5,000 for just one home to be part of the SLEEP program. This new money could help them work with around 20 more families.