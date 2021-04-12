Sheriff’s office planning ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Want to get to know your local Sheriff’s deputies?

Well, here’s your chance: The Champaign County Sheriff’s office is holding a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event at Industrial Donut, 501 Commerce Drive, Savoy.

It’s planned for 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Monday, April 19. A press release says the event will provide people living in Champaign County who rely on the Sheriff’s office for police services an opportunity to chat with deputies in an informal setting.

“We want those we serve in the county to know us and trust us,” says Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “Whether you have neighborhood concerns you would like to address, questions to ask, or just

want to chit chat, you are welcome to attend.”

Masks are required for the event, and Heuerman says the event is being mainly targeted towards people who rely on the Sheriff’s office for law enforcement needs.

Heuerman says the event is part of an initiative of his to increase community-police relationships. He adds other businesses in the county who are interested in helping set up a similar event can call his office at 217-384-1205 or email ‘sheriff@co.champaign.il.us‘.