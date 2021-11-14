Sheriff’s Office: One dead in Sunday morning crash

OGDEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced that one person was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Homer Lake Road at County Road 2500E shortly after midnight. From the preliminary investigation, deputies believe a car was driving at high speed on Homer Lake Road when the driver lost control of the car. The car left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

