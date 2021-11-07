Sheriff’s Office: one dead in Saturday crash

TOLONO TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a woman died in a two-car crash that happened on Saturday.

54-year-old Natalie S. McDowell of Monticello was driving an SUV on County Road 1000 North when her car was hit by a pickup truck at County Road 800 East. McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in McDowell’s car, the driver of the pickup truck – 36-year-old Caitlin Parker of Pesotum – and a passenger in Parker’s truck were transported to Carle Hospital in Urbana with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation of the accident revealed that Parker drove through a stop sign at the intersection and hit McDowell’s car. Parker was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.