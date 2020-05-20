Sheriff’s office gets CESF grant

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-13th District) announced the Department of Justice awarded more than $58,000 to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program.

The grant provides funds for organizations to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic. Grant money can be used for overtime, equipment including PPE, hiring, supplies and more as well as addressing medical needs of inmates in state, local jails, prisons and detention centers.

“Our first responders deserve to have the resources they need to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Davis said. “These funds will help protect them and everyone they serve against the virus. This is another example of federal funding directly supporting local government.”