Sheriff’s office continue search for loose buffalo

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello school leaders planned for a lot — but they didn’t plan for buffalo on Wednesday.

More than a dozen of the shaggy, ox-like animals from Lieb Farms became loose, and it affected students trying to get to class on time.

A school bus driver texted the superintendent yesterday morning the following message: Buffalos are running wild and blocking the road.

Vic Zimmerman, Supt, Monticello CUSD 25 – today was our first day – see screenshot #suptchat pic.twitter.com/L12G8OPiDU — Vic Zimmerman (@MonticelloCUSD) September 3, 2020

Related Content Buffalo cause snag in bus schedule

The herd got loose Tuesday night from Lieb Farms near the Beal Addition subdivision.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday afternoon they’ve found some, but around six to eight of them still haven’t been rounded up.

They called off their search Wednesday night and continued Thursday morning.

“It’s not atypical of a first day of school,” said Vic Zimmerman, Monticello School District Superintendent. “This could have happened at any time but when you’re dealing with COVID and working with kids, and apparently buffalo, anything can happen.”

People have even spotted buffalo in their own backyards.

If you see loose buffalo, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact them immediately at 217-762-5761 and it will contact the farm. It adds people should not approach them — “they are not like your ordinary cattle!”