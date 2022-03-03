URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that it will be holding a “Coffee with a Cop” event next week.

The event will take place at Industrial Donut, located at 501 Commerce Drive in Savoy, on Wednesday, March 9 from 7 to 9 a.m.

The event is aimed at community members together with deputies over coffee. Community members can discuss issues, ask questions and receive answers, offer suggestions on how to better address community issues, or thank the deputies for their service.

“This is an excellent event to help cultivate community collaboration,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “We have found that people really enjoy the casual atmosphere of an event like this.”

The Sheriff’s Office expects to host more of these events throughout the year.