Sheriff’s deputy performs new “duty”

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area Pre-K teacher talked her sheriff’s deputy husband into reading a story for her students. Deputy Brandon Legan read Police Officers on Patrol from his squad car before signing on for duty Tuesday night.

Iroquois County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Legan reads a story book for his wife’s Pre-K students.

Teacher Margo Yergler Legan was excited to share the event with the families she misses teaching daily. Quite a different task for our area’s first responders, but just as necessary for community engagement.

Margo posted the event to social media with the following hashtags: #storiesinsquads #keepreading #imissprek