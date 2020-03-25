Sheriff’s deputy performs new “duty”

COVID-19
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area Pre-K teacher talked her sheriff’s deputy husband into reading a story for her students. Deputy Brandon Legan read Police Officers on Patrol from his squad car before signing on for duty Tuesday night.

Teacher Margo Yergler Legan was excited to share the event with the families she misses teaching daily. Quite a different task for our area’s first responders, but just as necessary for community engagement.

Margo posted the event to social media with the following hashtags: #storiesinsquads #keepreading #imissprek

