Sheriff’s deputies investigating shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Circle Drive at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving several calls reporting gunshots being heard in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a house that had been hit multiple times by gunfire and numerous shell casings were recovered.

It was reported that several residents were home at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (217) 753-6840.