Sheriffs’ Association offering scholarships

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
College-Classroom-jpg_20150701174033-159532

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — College students in the state have a chance at some of more than $58,000 in scholarships from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. The funds for next year can be used for tuition, books or fees. Macon County Sheriff Antonio Brown will award one $500 scholarship.

Requirements include:

  • Permanent Illinois resident
  • Institution of higher education within Illinois
  • Full-time enrollment during 2020 – 2021 school year (excluding summer)

Applications are due by March 15. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.