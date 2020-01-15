Sheriffs’ Association offering scholarships

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — College students in the state have a chance at some of more than $58,000 in scholarships from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. The funds for next year can be used for tuition, books or fees. Macon County Sheriff Antonio Brown will award one $500 scholarship.

Requirements include:

Permanent Illinois resident

Institution of higher education within Illinois

Full-time enrollment during 2020 – 2021 school year (excluding summer)

Applications are due by March 15. For more information, click here.