Sheriff recount reaches new stage

Many school districts are going the hybrid learning route this fall semester, but Decatur public schools say they aren't taking the risk."All those factors plus the numbers over the summer we had fully anticipated Covid-19 to be declining by now ", said superintendent Fregeau. "For a while, it was, but now it's surging back up not just nationally but locally."

All Decatur public schools will have virtual learning for the first quarter of the school year.Parent Dana Thomas realizes the dangers of in-person learning."What anybody would bring home and what anyone would spread to the community is just all so unknown."But she's also concerned about the families who don't have the help she does."My mother in law, I don't know what I would do without her," said Thomas. "I have friends and family and colleagues who have no support, no assistance."