Sheriff recount reaches new stage

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- The voter recount for Macon County Sheriff is reaching a new stage.
The recount is getting close, with Sheriff Chubby Brown clinging to an 18 vote lead, at least for now.
This recount gives Brown a total of 18,982 votes, and Jim root is at 18,964 votes.
Over 1,000 votes were contested, which means they’re headed to court.
Those votes will then be looked at by a judge who will determine which votes should be included in total recount.
WCIA spoke with Brown, and he said he doesn’t think the lead will change after court, Root has not commented on the recount.