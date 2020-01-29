Sheriff assumes duties of coroner’s office

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After the death of Coroner Cinda Edwards in a plane crash, Sheriff Jack Campbell will assume the duties of the office. The announcement is in accordance with state law for cases of conflict of interest, incapacitation or vacancy.

Wednesday morning, Sheriff Campbell was sworn in by Judge Ryan Cadigan. Campbell will work in conjunction with Chief Deputy Coroner Jim Allmon to maintain continuous and uninterrupted duties required by the office. Allmon has been chief deputy since 2013.

Campbell will continue the duties of coroner until the county board selects a replacement. It has up to 60 days in which to make the appointment. County Board Chair Andy Van Meter will nominate a new coroner with ratification by the full board.