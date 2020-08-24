Sheriff: 80-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash

STONINGTON, Ill. WCIA) — County law enforcement officials said a Decatur man died Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in rural Christian County.

A press release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said it and Stonington Police and Fire personnel responded at 4:21 p.m. to a reported traffic crash at 1900 East and 2300 North roads, near Stonington.

A Ford SUV was heading south on 1900 East Road when it collided with a motorcycle going west on 2300 North Road.

The motorcyclist was identified as 80-year-old Larry D. Yochum, of Decatur. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Christian County Coroner Amy Winanas.

An autopsy was performed Sunday. Preliminary results indicated Yochum died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Toxicology results were pending, the release said. The Christian County Sheriff Office and the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate.

This crash was followed by another motorcycle collision Sunday that claimed the lives of two Decatur residents. Officials released their identities Monday.