Sheriff: 64-year-old man killed in shooting

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Piatt County say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead in Hammond early Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department says the call came in at 3 a.m. for a gunshot victim at C and Third streets.

Deputies say they responded along with assistance from Monticello Police, the Hammond Fire Protection District, and Lovington Ambulance.

Investigators say a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no suspects have been arrested.

No further information was immediately available. Detectives are continuing to investigate, with help from the Piatt County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police Zone 5 Investigations.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761.