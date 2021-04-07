Sheriff: 2-year-old toddler shot

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler was hit by gunfire during a Tuesday night shooting in Urbana Township.

A press release from CCSO says at 8:15 p.m., deputies were called to Scottswood and Oregon streets for a shots fired report.

When they got to the scene, deputies say they learned that several bullet rounds were fired at a house from the outside.

Investigators say a 2-year-old baby inside the home was hit by the gunfire.

Police say the baby was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately available early Wednesday morning.