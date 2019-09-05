Shelter in desperate need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A homeless shelter needs to raise $75,000 soon or it will be forced to cut programs. The Danville Rescue Mission is totally donor-supported. That means it doesn’t get any help from state or federal aid.

The director says this push for donations is due to a busier summer than past years. More people stayed at the shelter, came by for meals and asked for donations. When they’d normally have 25 people over for a meal, instead they would have around 50. The rescue mission is more than a shelter and a provider of meals. They also help people get their GED’s, recover from addictions or find jobs. Their services help people from all walks of life.

“All these people are going back into their communities. They’re becoming productive members. They’re joining churches. They’re just becoming productive members of society and so that’s the great thing about what we do. We try to help people. We try to build people back up,” said Danville Rescue Mission Director Daniel Offett.

The rescue mission does have savings they can dip into. Offett says they have done that in the past, but they only have a limited supply. Their men’s and women’s shelters are both supported by their mission thrift store. It is always in need of supplies like furniture and other household items.

“We deal with children and we’re investing in children’s lives. Not just women, but we’re investing in the next generation that’s coming up, so we’ve gotta think about that because, you know, they’re important,” said Dayspring Women and Children Shelter Director Salena Jones.

A fundraiser to generate funds will be held next month. It will be at the New Life Church of Faith Banquet Center in Danville on October 25 at 6 p.m. Tickets are free, but donations are welcome.