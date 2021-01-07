Shelter getting removed from Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — You might notice some changes at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve.

The Swiss Valley Shelter is getting removed. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District says it was built in 1958 and it’s become very run-down over the years.

“Over the years we’ve been making repairs to it and we just finally got to the point with the help of local engineers to realize that it’s just not sensible to continue putting money into the structure,” says Marketing Coordinator Lisa Sprinkle. “So this structure is coming down, and we are not rebuilding here because this is also in a flood plain.”

She says a state grant helped pay for two new shelters that were recently built and are closer to parking and bathrooms.

There’s also more native plants coming to enhance the scenery.