Shelby County Sheriff resigns after 4 months

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sean McQueen announced Monday that he will resign from his position as the Sheriff of Shelby County on November 5 – four months after he accepted the job offer.

He also announced his retirement from full-time law enforcement. Sheriff McQueen plans to designate Undersheriff McReynolds as Interim Sheriff.

“Though the decision to leave is an extremely difficult one, I have to do what is best for my family,” said Sheriff McQueen in his resignation letter.

He adds, “It has been an honor and an absolute privilege to be able to work alongside some of the finest law enforcement officers and support personnel around. It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Shelby County. Thank you to each and everyone of you that has encouraged and supported me as the Undersheriff and Sheriff.”

Sheriff McQueen took on this position after Don Koonce, former Shelby County Sheriff, stepped down in June. Before Koonce’s resignation, he and other employers at Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. has been involved in a lawsuit due to accusations of poor treatment and wrongful death. Their case is ongoing.