Shelby County murder suspects sign waiver agreeing to extradition from Nevada

LAS VEGAS (WCIA) — A Shelby County man who is accused of murdering his own grandmother has waived his right to an extradition hearing after being arrested by police in Nevada.

Court dockets show 25-year-old Clayton Anderson signed his fugitive waiver from extradition Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court. His co-defendant, 20-year-old Thomas Miller, signed the same waiver on April 20.

This means both suspects will not contest being extradited to Illinois, where they are wanted on arrest warrants in connection to the death of Sherry Hubbartt.

Nevada court records state both will be released to Illinois authorities 30 days after all local charges have been resolved.

Moapa Valley Justice Court records show Anderson and Miller are also charged in Nevada with fleeing police, firing a gun where people might be hurt, and damaging a car.

Illinois State Police say they were arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol on Sunday, April 18.

Both will appear again in court on those charges on May 5.