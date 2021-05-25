Shelby County murder suspects plead guilty to separate charges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WCIA) — Two men accused of murdering a 72-year-old Shelby County woman are another step closer to being extradited back to Illinois.

Clayton Anderson and Thomas Miller appeared in Las Vegas District Court last week. The docket state Anderson agreed to a plea deal after prosecutors accused the two of evading police and violating gun laws.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 14 in Las Vegas court.

WCIA reported on April 27 that both men had waived their right from an extradition hearing. Illinois State Police previously issued warrants for their arrest in the death of Sherry Hubbartt.

Anderson is accused of killing his grandmother and Thomas Miller is suspected of covering the crime up.

They were arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol on April 18.

Nevada law states both will be released to police in Illinois 30 days after their charges in Las Vegas court have been resolved.