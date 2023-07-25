GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One Gibson City mother is sharing her story a year after a heart attack, and she hopes other women will take their heart health more seriously.

Tammi Fanson said she was relatively healthy and proactive about staying that way, but she never expected to have a heart attack at the age of 51.

She woke up sweating on July 19, 2022, and she chalked it up to menopause. But it wasn’t that.

“They did CPR and they shocked me 19 times before they gave me a bolus of lidocaine,” said Fanson. “I feel like sometimes it’s unreal, like it didn’t happen.”

She said it all started with pressure in her chest and feeling hot. Then she went to the bathroom.

“That’s when I noticed my skin color and that’s when I really got alarmed,” Fanson said. “It was a God-awful grayish-white color.”

She almost went back to bed but felt like something was telling her she needed to go to the Gibson Area Hospital. Within 30 minutes, she was in the operating room at OSF in Urbana.

“I went into what’s called V-fib, and that’s when your heart goes crazy and they can’t settle it down,” Fanson said.

She said the only thing she remembered before surgery was a nurse named Joana, who goes by Jo. Franson said Jo saved her life.

“She was very calming and said, ‘I’m right here with you,” Fanson said. “She had read a case study a couple of weeks before about the lidocaine and brought that up to the cardiologist and he said ‘Yeah. At this point, we can try.”

Fanson said lidocaine was the doctor’s last option before calling, but that’s not the craziest part of her story.

“My grandmother, who was like a second mother to me, passed away and her name was Jo as well,” Fanson said. “And I think she was my guardian angel, for sure.”

Her husband Doug said everyone in the hospital wanted to meet Fanson because they were all shocked she made it out alive.

“This is our miracle girl,” Doug said. “‘We just want to touch her because most people who go through his don’t make it.'”

It has been a long recovery for Fanson and her family, but now she’s made it her mission to share her story to educate other women about heart health.

“Because you’ve been given a second chance that you don’t take things for granted,” Fanson said.

She said there is nothing worth stressing over that could make you miss life’s important moments, like her son’s high school graduation or moving her daughter into college.

“My kids are that driving factor, I always have them in the back of my mind,” Fason said. “Doug, my husband, he’s sounding bored.”

Fanson said that if you are having any symptoms relating to your heart, do not drive yourself to the ER. Call 911 and let them come to you, because every second counts.

