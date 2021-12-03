Shane Brandel appointed to Decatur Police Chief

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City Manager Scot Wrighton announced Friday that Shane Brandel has been appointed to Decatur Police Chief.

Officials said this is an upgrade from Brandel’s previous title of Interim Police Chief.

“Law Enforcement is a challenging but honorable profession and these are different times for the police,” said Wrighton. “Decatur needs a police leader who can adapt to changing circumstances, reach out to the underserved, enhance local security using new technologies, connect with parts of our community in non-traditional ways and still be completely committed to the fair administration of the rule-of-law. After about four months as our Interim Chief, I know Shane Brandel can be this leader”.

According to officials, Brandel has been a part of the Decatur Police Department for 25 years and holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana State University.

“The chief has my complete confidence,” Wrighton continued, “and I make this decision without reservation.”

Brandel served as a Deputy Chief of Police under former Chief Jim Getz and was part of the department’s senior management team for 7 years.

“I am honored to accept this promotion and look forward to working with everyone in the community to make Decatur better and safer,” Brandel said.

He added, “It has been my honor to serve alongside the men and women of the Decatur Police Department, and I am excited to continue this journey with them.”